Klopp reveals how Liverpool players can be fined in lockdown

Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool players will be fined in lockdown if they fail to turn up for their Zoom meetings on time.

The Premier League is currently suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic and clubs are having to think of ways to keep their players fit and healthy.

Klopp is thankful for the technology which is helping him and his staff keep in touch with the Liverpool players on a daily basis.

On their virtual catch-ups, Klopp told Liverpool’s official website: “Yeah, some people may say it’s like a normal meeting or normal session we have! But it’s not like this. I like that as well.

“When we start at 10, the chat is open from 9.30 on and pretty much everybody is already in. Especially in the first few they were all pretty early in the chat, so it was really chaotic.

“Meanwhile, they join it later now everybody knows how it works technically and stuff like that. So they come later, but in time, which is important – because we fine that as well! Too late in a Zoom session means you have to pay!

“That’s the best thing of having this situation in 2020 – we have this technical opportunity. Imagine if we would have had that in the ‘80s or something like that, it would have been really crazy.

“Not because of football, because of all the social contact and interaction we can have and use in the moment. That makes a big difference.”

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League and will be looking to hit the ground running if the season resumes.

