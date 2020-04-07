Kinsolo releases second intriguing Music EP, promises more

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Afro Beat and Hip Hop star, Kinsolo has released an extended play (EP) project, titled Kinsolo 2 which he describes as a continuous growth and next step in his musical quest.

The fast rising singer revealed that the EP ‘ is the continuation of a story I started with Kinsolo 1 EP last year. This is the story of a young king named Kinsolo, and it chronicles his journey as he rules over his kingdom, which is titled Grooveland. He has many adventures, meets many beautiful women, falls in love many times, and fights many battles”.

Recounting the process of production, he said “All the producers were instantly on board with the vision, so I would say this was pretty smooth to make. The beats just felt right, the melodies, the collaborations, everything just came together so perfectly,” said Kinsolo.

According to Kinsolo, he has no favorite among the song list, “It changes every day. I would say my favorite today is “Special Love.” Tomorrow it could be “Time of Your Life” featuring Buju, or “Catch a Vibe” featuring prettyboydo. Yesterday it was “Shekpe.”, he said.

Speaking on his personal growth in recent times, he said, he has been constantly evolving, while he promises to dish out more wonderful hits to his fans

He said; “I’ve been constantly evolving, growing and experimenting with my sound. The things I sing about have broadened, as have my melodic range, vocal range, stagecraft and understanding of music. There really is no limit in this life.”

“Music videos from Kinsolo 2, first and foremost. I’ll pop up here and there on some features. Then more music from me, of course. I have more jewels locked and ready to go.”

