KINGSLEY AKUGUE-IDEHEN: Pioneering hybrid alternative energy

BY HENRY OJELU

KINGSLEY Akugue – Idehen is the C.E.O of Greater Light Power Ltd., a company with key competence in the deployment of hybrid renewable electric power for on-the- spot utilization through wind and solar resources.

The company provides custom-designed wind and solar powered hybrid electricity alternatives to high – end clients as well as solving lower market challenges with plug-and- play pre-packaged off-the-shelf power solutions.

With a rich parade of American-trained professionals who are currently handling over 5,000 customer-portfolios in the renewable energy ecosystem, the company’s products are widely used in many countries across Europe, US and Southeast Asia.

In this interview Akugue-Idehen shares his passion for hybrid alternative energy generation and his philanthropic efforts to empower the less-privileged.

How was growing up like for you?

I was born into a family of nine. As the first-born child and son of the family, I began to learn at an early stage since I was saddled with the responsibility to set a good example that my other siblings must emulate. Anything short of that warranted a rebuke from my parents.My upbringing was just like any other child in a typical average Nigerian family in the early seventies.

My dad was in the Army as a radiographer, nurse, and a lab technician, while my mother was a virtuous home maker and a petty trader. As a son of a soldier, and as someone who attended a military primary school, there was no room to flaunt orders or disobey authorities. My parents loved me and still do, and that love is one important factor still keeping the family together.

What were some of the challenges you faced growing up?

The major challenge that I faced while growing up was the family financial status. I had to fend for myself through secondary school and through higher institution. I was working and at the same time schooling.

This was also applicable to my siblings who were also doing various thing to survive. This singular factor shaped us all to be determined and succeed in anything we do. That challenge turned out positive in all ramifications for the entire family; at least four of us are both in America and Singapore doing fantastically great in all our chosen endeavors while those in Nigeria are equally doing great.

What would you say has been the most important key to your success in life?

The most important key to my success in life has been resilience to go for what I have a strong passion for; that which I have come to understand to be the right thing to do. Those who know me very well would say “Kingsley is very dependable, if you want anything done and done right in a timely fashion, give it to Kingsley.”

Your company has been in the Vanguard for alternative power generation. How has the experience been for you?

Greater Light Power as a vanguard in the alternative power generation has been a source of pleasant knowledge acquisition. It has been a pleasant experience acquiring skills upon skills in the renewable energy field. Knowing, that the solution to our problems is not farfetched. It is amazing to know what nature has endowed us with.

What would say are some of the challenges in the business and how have you been able to overcome them?

Talking about challenges, they are too numerous when it comes to doing business in Nigeria. There are challenges ranging from conflicting interest parties, government road blocks, half backed knowledge competitors, individuals who are just waiting to hear that you are coming from overseas to establish a business and are ready to exploit you until you give up if you allow them, structural/environmental design problem, just to mention a few.

To navigate this problem on behalf of the company, I took the decision to attend to the needs of individuals and businesses that require power generation to do their business. This important decision worked perfectly well because anything built and built right is from bottom up and not the other way around.

What do you think government is not doing right in the power sector and what is your candid advice on the way forward?

The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has all it takes to keep Nigeria on a 24/7 uninterrupted power generation and distribution. If this could be done elsewhere, it definitely can be done here in Nigeria. The government is not ready yet to fight the very few who benefit from the lack of adequate and efficient power generation in Nigeria.

My candid advice to the government would be to look into power generation. The current insufficiency in generation can become a thing of the past by simply say for example, a company like mine can generate whatever amount requested using solar and wind and then send into the national grid which we already have in place.

The national grid already has its insufficient power generation channel, distribution channel and all that is needed is to generate and send to the national grid to distribute to Nigerian homes. All we need is more generation. We have the lands and the know-how. Some of us do these in America, Europe and many other places in the world and in all fields of endeavor. It is not rocket science. It is realizable.

What is the motivation behind your philanthropic projects?

If looking back from where I came from is not enough to motivate me, then nothing else will. Just as the bitter experience of epileptic power supply that ruined a thriving business I owned before traveling to America, that led me to choose power generation skills and knowledge, then again, I do not know what would. My philanthropic projects which mainly surrounds the girl child is very important to me especially looking back to those early days of my struggle.

It was a female, one year my junior in the same class with my brother who helped me through in my last two years of high school with a N10 weekly contribution to whatever I made from hustling during the week. With that contribution to me on a weekly basis, I was able to enroll in extra morals as it is called in those days and registered to take my final exams (WAEC & GCE).

The said lady now resides in the United Kingdom. I would never, not in this world or that to come forget this bold and courageous act of kindness. She saw in me what I could become if those hurdles were taken away.

This made me to say that I would reciprocate the same gesture. The urge to fulfil this became more pressing, as I have a 17 year-old daughter and I remember some people advising me to have a male child who would carry on the family name. Though I understand what they meant, but never in my life would I believe such. I believe so greatly in the girl child when given the opportunity would equally or even surpass a boy child. I have all such girls around me who are stronger, more powerful than their male counterparts.

Have you at any point in your life or business thought of giving up?

To give up as a final resort? Absolutely not. Has the thought ever come to me? Yes. Being courageous is not the absence of fear. Even in the midst of such we still keep moving. Whenever I get to that point, I pull back to listen to myself and once I do that, then I can see clearly again. When I do, the only thing I see is the set goal. But I have to pull back in order to do this.

What are your guiding principles?

My guiding principles are cut out from the biblical truth that “no man can receive anything on earth except it is first given to him from above” Knowing this, why won’t we be honest, trustworthy, diligent in that which we do, dependable and resilient?

What is your advice to youths aspiring to be successful like you

My sincere advice to the younger generation would be to seek knowledge and then hold on to something tangible that can bring change to this world starting from Nigeria, then Africa, and especially the entire black race. The entire black race is under attack and we would need our younger generation to be focused and get it right in order to be able to face the 21st century challenges ahead rather than fantasies.

