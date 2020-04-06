Kindly Share This Story:

*Ondo police deny arrest, as Afenifere calls for thorough investigation

By Dayo Johnson & Dapo Akinrefon

The killers of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, have been arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS. This is coming nine months after her brutal murder,

Vanguard also gathered that the suspects are said to have made useful confessions to the police.

Source also informed Vanguard that some police detectives visited the Afenifere leader, last weekend, to brief him of the breakthrough made by the police.

The detectives, it was learned, came from the Inspector-General of Police’s office and were mandated to update Pa Fasoranti.

Ondo police deny arrest

Contacted, the spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Mr. Leo Tee Ikoro, denied the arrest of suspected killers of Funke Olakunrin.

Ikoro told Vanguard: “There is nothing like that to my knowledge. I just called the Commander of SARS in the state and he said there was nothing like that.

“You are just informing me. There was no signal yet from the Force Headquarters on the arrest of the killers.”

When told that the alleged killers were arrested in the state by operatives of SARS, he said: “That is not true.”

Afenifere calls for thorough investigation

Reacting to the arrest of suspected killers of Funke Olakunrin, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Monday, commended the SARS operatives, just as it called for a thorough investigation.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin said: “We commend the dedicated officers, who made the arrest just as we wait for a thorough investigation to follow.

“We have resolved to encourage the police to do their job properly. We appreciate all Nigerians who have encouraged our 94-year-old leader in this troubling season.

“It is our prayer that criminals will not go unpunished again in our country.”

Findings by Vanguard showed that the state commander of the SARS, actually led the detectives from the Inspector-General of Police to meet with Pa Reuben Fasoranti last Saturday, at his Ijapo residence in Akure, Ondo State.

Reliable sources said that the meeting with Pa Fasoranti lasted for about 30 minutes.

The meeting, it was further learned, was held behind closed door with Pa Fasoranti and his family members.

A family source also confirmed that four suspected killers of Funke Olakunri have been arrested by SARS operatives.

