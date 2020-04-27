Kidnappers abduct twin whose mother was barren for 12 years

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

The twin of a former Chairman of Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim wing), Sheik Taofeek Akeugbagold, were reportedly kidnapped, weekend.

It was gathered the twin, a boy and a girl, were given birth to after 12 years of childlessness.

Taofeek Akeugbagold cried out on his Facebook account pleading with the security agents to help rescue the innocent children.

He wrote: “What a country, my twin children were kidnapped at gunpoint at my Ojoo residence, Ibadan, around 8pm Saturday, 10 minutes after I left my home to record lectures in a studio.

“Everybody should please, for Allah’s sake, assist me in prayer and begging the abductors to please be mercy with me especially their mother who was barren for 12 years before having the babies.

“Am begging, not flexing muscle or anything. This is their pictures, help share wide. Oh my God!” he said.

The mother of the kidnapped twins also wept uncontrollably on the husband’s facebook page pleading for their release.

She stressed that she stayed for 12 years after marriage before she got the babies through IVF.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi, said four persons are now in their custody for alleged involvement in the abduction.

