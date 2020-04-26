Vanguard Logo

Keyamo celebrates with Ayiri Emami @ 45

Festus Keyamo

The Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment (State), Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN,  has congratulated the Ologbotsere of Warri and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chief Ayiri Emami as he marks his forty-fifth birthday.

The Minister in a congratulatory message signed by his Senior Special Assisatnt  Political & Community Relations, Michael E. Ukusare Esq said “Chief Emami is a shining light and a living role model to youths all over Nigeria and Delta State in particular.

“On this auspicious occasion of his 45th birthday, I wish him well and pray the Almighty God to grant him more fruitful years in good health and vitality”.

