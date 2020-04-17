Kenya confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kenyan government said on Friday that 12 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of those infected in the East African nation to 246.

The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe, told a news conference at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi that the 12 cases are from 450 samples tested since Thursday.

Kagwe said among the latest cases, five are hotel workers and four are from contact tracing.

Medical personnel have stepped up testing of more people as part of moves to contain the spread of the pandemic in Kenya.

Kenya, which has 53 recoveries and 11 deaths, is leaving nothing to chance as it ramps up interventions to contain the pandemic amid grave threat to public health, economy and national security.

Kagwe said the ministry is working to expand its testing capacity so that contacts of COVID-19 patients can be tested within the shortest time possible to control the spread of the pandemic. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: