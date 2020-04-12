Kenny Dalglish leaves hospital and praises ‘absolutely brilliant’ NHS staff

Kindly Share This Story:

Sir Kenny Dalglish has left the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, and thanked the “absolutely brilliant” NHS workers who treated him.

The 69-year-old was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment on gallstones, including intravenous antibiotics. Dalglish underwent a coronavirus test which returned a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. He did not show any symptoms and is now recovering in self-isolation at home.

“I’d just like to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff for looking after me,” Dalglish wrote in the Sunday Post. “They were absolutely brilliant.

“People may think the Dalglish name got me in and got me the best of care,” he added. “Not so. I was looked after because the NHS staff treat everyone the same. They look upon everyone as human beings.

“Names and backgrounds don’t come into it. That’s the way it should be … As a nation, we are all very fortunate to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic.”

Dalglish won eight league titles and three European Cups across spells as player and manager for Liverpool, while also guiding Blackburn Rovers to the Premier League title in 1995.

