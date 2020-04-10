Kebbi: Police to clampdown on unauthorized diplomatic number plates

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Kebbi says its will soon inaugurate a Special Task Force to clamp down on the abuse of diplomatic number plates and deployment of security guards and escorts to unauthorized persons in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, and made available to Newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

“The Kebbi State Police Command wishes to remind members of the general public that the order for the war against abuse of diplomatic number plates, use of unregistered vehicles and covered number plates, deployment of security guards and escorts to unauthorized persons is still in force in Nigeria.

”In view of the foregoing, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Agunbiade Oluyemi-Lasore, will be leading a Special Task Force to clamp down on the abuse of such order and arrest and prosecute violators, seize their vehicles/siren, fake private number plates and spy number plates,” he said.

He added that the mandate of the special task force also included the arrest of unauthorized policemen attached to VIPs and individuals.

“The commissioner of police hereby appeal to the good people of the state to desist from the contravention of such order, as anyone found violating the order will be appropriately sanctioned,” he added.

