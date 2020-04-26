Kano state records 4 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 77

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kano State Government says it has recorded four additional cases of the COVID-19, making a total of 77 confirmed cases in the state.

The state’s Ministry of Health made this known on its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH.

“Update as at 12:30 a.m. April 26, 2020; four new COVID-19 cases confirmed.

“Total confirmed cases in Kano State are now 77, one COVID-19 death was recorded,” it said.

It enjoined residents of the state to stay-at-home to break the chain of the virus transmission.

However, Nigeria on Saturday recorded 87 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 1,182 , according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC, in a tweet via its official handle, said 33 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, 18 in Borno, 12 in Osun, nine in Katsina, four each in Kano, and Ekiti, three each in Edo and Bauchi and one in Imo.

“As at 11:55 pm April 25, there are 1,182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

“The country’s total deaths from the virus now stand at 35, while 222 have been treated and discharged,” it said.

The centre said as at 11:55 pm, April 25, Lagos has 689, FCT-138, Kano-77, Ogun-35, Osun-32, Gombe-30, Katsina-30, Borno-30, Edo-22, Oyo-18, Kwara-11, Akwa Ibom-11, Bauchi-11, Kaduna-10, Ekiti-8 and Ondo-4.

Others are Delta-six, Rivers-three, Jigawa-two, Enugu-two, Niger-two, Abia-two, Zamfara-two, Sokoto-two, Benue-one, Anambra-one, Adamawa-one, Plateau-one, and Imo-one.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

