Kano records first case of COVID-19

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano
Kano State on Saturday recorded the first confirmed COVID-19 case.
A top government source said that the patient is a retired technocrat who returned from Lagos recently.
Meanwhile, the state governor Abdullahi Ganduje is in a meeting with the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa, members of the Task Force Committee on COVID-19 and other senior health officials.
It is expected that official confirmation of the case to the public will be made after the meeting along with further instructions.
Details later…