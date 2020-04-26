Vanguard Logo

Kano govt admits ‘strange deaths’, says working towards keeping residents safe

Kano state government has acknowledged recent deaths in the state, promising that the government is on top of the situation. A statement by the Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba, said Gov. Umar Ganduje has already directed the Kano State Ministry of Health to conduct a thorough investigation.

He said “investigation into the cause of the deaths is still ongoing, preliminary report from the State Ministry of Health indicated that the deaths are not connected to the COVID-19. Reports have shown that most of the deaths were caused by hypertension, diabetes, meningitis and acute malaria”.

He said the government has been commended from within and outside the state over the proactive measures it took to check the spread of COVID-19.

“This explains why Kano, apart from being the most populace state, did not record a case of the pandemic until lately. Though we agree that the situation on hand currently is serious, we are not resting on our oars in taking appropriate measures to ensure that the good people of Kano state, and indeed, residents in the state protect themselves from the novel COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

