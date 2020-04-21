Kano Government to investigate rumour of rampant deaths in metropolis

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano State Government has on Monday declared that it will investigate a story doing the rounds on social media on the purported increase in number of deaths within two days that were buried in some cemeteries in the ancient city.

The state Commissioner for Health Ibrahim Tsanyawa said in a press release signed by the ministry’s spokesperson Hadiza Namadi, that so far the veracity of the claim could not be ascertained.

“The state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, hereby assures the general public that investigation into the matter is ongoing to verify the claim and possible causes of the deaths” He said.

Tsanyawa also assured that, the public will be informed on the outcome of the investigation in due course.

While he prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed, the Commissioner also advised people to continue to observe social distancing, wash hands regularly, avoid gatherings and stay at home to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, investigation has revealed that, in the last three days Kano metropolis has witnessed rampant cases of deaths.

Some undertakers and attendants at Dandolo Gwauran Dutse said 61 death were recorded between satuday and Monday.

At Gyadi-Gyadi cemetery along Court Road 31 corpses were buried on Saturday while 21 burials were witnessed at Farm Center cemetery on Saturday alone.

More so, a cemetery along Abattoir road at Gwammaja saw the burial of 15 people before 3:00pm on Saturday.

Vanguard Nigeria News

