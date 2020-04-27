Kano deaths: Murtala Mohammed’s daughter warns of ‘horrendous catastrophe’

Kindly Share This Story:

Daughter of former Head of State, Murtala Mohammed, Aisha Oyebode-Muhammed, has warned of “horrendous catastrophe” in Kano State as the number of mysterious deaths continue to grow.

In a letter addressed to the Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, Monday, Oyebode-Muhammed, who is also the head of Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) urged the governor to declare a state of emergency.

She stated that Kano has “a huge population, endemic poverty and high rates of illiteracy amongst other indicators that make us extremely vulnerable. This portends a horrendous catastrophe for our people if, God forbid, we lose the war against COVID-19.”

Part of the letter reads: “Declare a State of Emergency in Kano State with immediate effect; exercise your powers as Governor to lockdown the entire Kano State and work with the Nigerian security forces to enforce this; embark on a community awareness program to sensitize all indigenes and residents of the state to protocols that have been prescribed by the WHO including hand washing, social distancing, use of face masks and self-isolation,” Oyebode-Mohammed said.

“Nigeria and indeed Africa, have been lucky, as our treatment outcomes so far have been remarkable. Therefore, urgent and coordinated action must be taken and the support of all stakeholders must be sought to turn the tide against this aggressive contagion in Kano State, to save us from the dire projected outcomes.

“Your Excellency, we are looking to you for direction and leadership at this time, and assure you of our support and that of many well-meaning individuals and institutions within and outside the state. Every minute counts! May God help us!”, the letter concluded.

