Kano Deaths: Autopsies are being carried out to unravel cause — Ganduje

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Worried by the waves of sudden deaths that hit Kano, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that autopsies are still being carried out to unravel the cause of the deaths.

Ganduje on Monday disclosed this in a tweet on his official twitter handle.

Recall that the state had at the weekend alone lost about 14 prominent sons and daughters to sudden deaths creating palpable fears among residents within the state and outsiders.

According to the Governor, “Over the past week, there have been reports of mysterious deaths in our great Kano State and I’m here to assure everyone that investigations are already ongoing. Autopsies are still being carried out but so far there’s been nothing to suggest that they are linked with COVID-19.

“The State Ministry of Health has been sleepless in their battle against the pandemic and I will like to commend them for their efforts thus far. They have fought hard in the sporadic testing and quarantining of the infected person across the state,” Ganduje tweeted.

Vanguard, however, gathered that the autopsies carried out are verbal autopsies which are being conducted by the house to house visit to engage with families of those that have died to carefully administer questions on the symptoms exhibited by the victims before they died in order to ascertain the possible cause of their deaths.

vanguard

