Kaduna warns against turning state into Banana Republic

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs,Mr Samuel Aruwan, has warned citizens not to turn the state into a Banana Republic in their attempt to deal with criminals.

He stated this, yesterday, at Kajuru during a security engagement over the renewed violence in the area, which has resulted in jungle justice, but encouraged people to always abide by the law.

He said: “Kaduna State government has warned communities to avoid resorting to self-help to settle scores but should rather follow the law to settle grievances and not engage in jungle justice.

‘’If Fulani, while grazing come under attack, they must not take the laws into their hands but rather they must have recourse to the law and government. Similarly, should Adara, in the course of farming and other activities come under attack, they must have recourse to the law and not engage in jungle justice. This is not a banana republic.

“Operatives are working round the clock and will not waiver for a second should anyone be found wanting in the unfortunate situation we find ourselves. As a government, we will not shy away from confronting threats to peace, law and order. We will also not shy away from taking hard decisions that will better common good and public interest.

“As a government working for the peace, security, unity and progress of Kaduna State, we will not toy with our constitutional and statutory responsibility.’

‘’The government of Kaduna State and security agencies have been doing their best to stem the tide of incessant bloodshed in Kajuru local government.’’

He said the state government with security agencies have at various times met with the Adara and Fulani youths, District Head, Ward Heads and Ardos at different meetings to appeal for peace and restraint from self-help to no avail.

The commissioner recalled that all parties have at all times blamed the other party while absolving itself of any blame.

“From security reports and intelligence gathering, bad eggs are everywhere and responsible for our predicaments. We must work hard to free our humanity from the clutches of evil-minded individuals who want violence and killings to be entrenched in our communities.”

