Kaduna sounds death knell to criminals, pays tribute to fallen heroes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna state,Mr.Samuel Aruwan has read the riot act to bandits, anarchists and other killers in the state.

” Government will not negotiate with them, we will work with security agencies to neutralize them and others who commit atrocities,” he said.

Aruwan spoke on Saturday during the maiden meeting with Major General Chukwuma Okonkwo, the new Commander of Operation Safe Haven which has its headquarter in Jos, at the sector 7 Base in Kafachan, Kaduna state.

The Commissioner reiterated that no one had the right to take life over any disagreement or carry out reprisals.

According to him, the government will not compromise on security issues as it would neither relent in its efforts in tackling the criminals nor entertain any distraction.

‘’Government will not succumb to emotions and diversionary tactics. We have a constitutional and statutory responsibility to protect lives and property and we will continue to pursue that course. Everyone must have recourse to the law,’’ he said.

He explained that ‘’only government and the courts of law have the power to arbitrate and dispense justice, and the law is blind in this regard. God is the giver of life, and no group of individuals can stake a valid claim to wipe out any race of people.’’

‘’ Cminals must be treated as criminals without recourse to religion, ethnicity or political affiliation,” he stressed.

He recalled with sadness those who lost their lives in killings and reprisals in Kaura, Kauru, Jema’a, Sanga and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas, either due to ethnic or religious skirmishes.

He, however. said that despite the challenges of tackling the criminals, ‘’several successes were achieved in the area of de-escalating conflicts, containing threats to law and order and curtailing the spate of wanton killings. ‘’

According to him, some officers and men ‘’ paid the supreme price in the line of duty, and some survived with severe injuries. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and we pray for the speedy recovery for the injured. ‘’

‘’On several occasions, your officers and men repelled attacks, arrested bandits and also recovered arms and ammunition. There are instances where they came under heavy attack. They applied tact and professionalism in line with the standard best practices as they did the needful. These are giant strides and we can’t forget in a hurry,’’ he said.

He said Kaduna State enjoyed a good working relationship with previous Commanders of Operation Safe Haven, such as Major General Rogers Ibe Nicholas, Major General Anthony Atolagbe and Major General Augustine Agundu.

He however, prayed that the new Commander would cooperate with him in their effort of keeping Kaduna safe.

Kaduna State he said. owed deep gratitude to the Operation Safe Haven team which comprised of military personnel, the Police, members of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and operatives of Department of State Security (DSS).

He expressed gratitude to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, the service chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, the director of the DSS and the commandant of the NSCDC for their tremendous support.

He enjoined citizens of Kaduna State to take advantage of their Operations Room of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, which worked 24 hours, as part of their strategy to improve human intelligence gathering. Incidents, threats.

“Suspicious activities may be reported via these phone numbers: 09034000060 and 08170189999,” he said.

In his remarks, Major General Okonkwo assured Kaduna State Government of a sound relationship, adding that Operation Save Haven would review the request of the state government.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: