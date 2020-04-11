Kaduna confirms sixth case of coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kaduna State government on Saturday confirmed a new case of coronavirus, bringing the number of patients in the state to six.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Baloni, said in a statement that the latest case “is a male, who worked as a gateman in the Mando area of the state and recently returned from Lagos.”

According to her, the sixth case had “travelled to Kaduna on public transport and contacted the authorities as his symptoms worsened.

She said the patient has been evacuated to the state’s Infectious Disease Centre for treatment.

The commissioner said the latest case has presented a nightmare scenario of possible community transmission of COVID-19 in the state.

Baloni said: “It is very difficult and complicated to trace the contacts of a patient, who came from Lagos via public transport and has had some instances of local commuting since his arrival.

“The Rapid Response Team is trying to elicit from him a list of contacts so that they can be traced and monitored.

“He does not know who his fellow passengers from Lagos are.

“But the team is working to develop an idea of his local contacts in Kaduna, including any vehicles he commuted in and people he met at the hospital he visited and within his neighbourhood.’’

Baloni said that the state government has consistently appealed to the public to practice social distancing and directed commercial buses to carry no more than two passengers per row. (NAN)

Vanguard

