JUST IN: Nigeria’s coronavirus cases rise to 665

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Monday night. 20th April announced an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

It was announced in a recent tweet by the centre that 38 new cases have been reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 665 .

“Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Kano 5 in Gombe 3 in Kaduna 2 in Borno 2 in Abia 1 in FCT 1 in Sokoto 1 in Ekiti As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria”.

188 patients have been discharged after fully recovering and testing negative twice. The country has also recorded 22 deaths.

Vanguard on Sunday reported that as at 11:50 pm NCDC announced 86 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

And of the 86 cases, 70 were recorded in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi, 1 in Borno.

