JUST IN: Nigeria’s coronavirus cases rise to 665

By David Royal
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Monday night. 20th April announced an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.
It was announced in a recent tweet by the centre that 38 new cases have been reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 665 .
Vanguard on Sunday reported that as at 11:50 pm NCDC announced 86 new cases of coronavirus in the country.
And of the 86 cases, 70 were recorded in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi, 1 in Borno.