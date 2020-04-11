JUST IN: Lagos records one more death from COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Lagos state has recorded one more death from COVID-19.

According to the state’s Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi, the patient died of COVID-19 complications in a private hospital in Lagos.

Abayomi revealed this via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday morning while giving an update on coronavirus in the state.

Lagos already has 166 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state with four deaths recorded so far and 46 discharged after full recovery.

He wrote on Twitter, “Eight new cases of COVID-19 infections on April 10, 2020. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos State to 166.

“Three of the confirmed cases have been transferred to Ogun State which is their place of residence.

“However, additional seven COVID-19 patients, who have fully recovered, have been discharged after testing negative twice.

“The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos State is now 46.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from COVID-19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos.

“Please keep obeying social distancing rules to stay safe.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

