Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Lagos state on Sunday recorded 70 new cases of COVID-19, the highest record in the state since the pandemic, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 376.

Through its verified Twitter account on Sunday, NCDC said that As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

86 cases were reported on Sunday night and 70 out of the 86 cases were recorded in Lagos, 7 in FCT 3 in Katsina 3 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Jigawa 1 in Bauchi 1 in Borno

“Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos 7 in FCT 3 in Katsina 3 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Jigawa 1 in Bauchi 1 in Borno As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 170 Deaths: 21″

Kindly Share This Story: