Lagos discharges four more COVID-19 patients, including 11-year-old boy

By David Royal

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the discharge of four more coronavirus patients, including an 11-year-old boy from the state’s isolation centre.

This brings the total number of discharged patients in the state to 50.

The governor, who made the announcement on Saturday via its twitter handle, appealed to residents to stay at home, practice Social Distancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.

He said:

“Dear Lagosians, Today, 4 more patients; all male, including an 11-year-old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene. We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good”.

Meanwhile, the governor had also posted pictures of health workers taking care of the infected patients in the isolation centres. Appreciating all the good works they have been doing to contain the virus, he said “Lagos will take care of its health workers”.

His tweet read “Lagos will take care of its health workers. Thank you for always being ready, hardworking & passionate as we fight #COVID19 and other medical conditions. Thank you for your sacrifice even during #Easterthat allows other residents to stay safely at home. We appreciate you.

“Our plan for healthcare in Lagos will touch every level from infrastructure to welfare to capacity development, and working with @ProfAkinAbayomi, we will continue to improve and reach new levels.

“I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to every health worker in Lagos. You are all heroes and I can’t thank you enough. We will get through this, and we will learn the lessons from #COVID19 so we are more resilient in the future.”

The governor also posted a picture having a headshot of coronavirus patients with their faces masked.

