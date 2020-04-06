Just in: COVID-19 forces ILO to shift annual conference to 2021

Breaking News
COVID-19 forces ILO to shift annual conference to 2021

On 11:51 am
By Victor Young

The Governing Body, GB, of the International Labour Organization, ILO, has announced the shifting of the upcoming session of the annual International Labour Conference, ILC,   – originally scheduled for between May 25 and 5 June 5, 2020 in Geneva, Switzerland due to the spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement from ILO headquarters in Geneva, said its GB’s “decision was taken in the light of severe worldwide travel restrictions due to the pandemic, and the need to ensure the health and well-being of delegates and staff. The 109th session of the Conference  will now take place in June 2021.

“As a consequence of this decision, the associated 338th and 339th sessions of the ILO Governing Body, scheduled for 25 May and 6 June 2020 respectively, will also not take place.

“Despite the deferral of the Conference, the ILO and all its offices around the world are operational and will continue to work closely with its constituents, development partners and the multilateral system. The Organization is directing significant efforts towards addressing policy and technical responses to the pandemic, for the immediate and long term.

“The International Labour Conference meets once a year in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss key world of work issues, craft and adopt International Labour Standards and monitor their implementation. It brings together government, worker and employer representatives of the ILO’s 187 member States.”

