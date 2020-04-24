Joshua/Fury fight has ’50-50′ chance this year ― Hearn

Kindly Share This Story:

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have a ’50-50′ chance of their much-anticipated world heavyweight unification fight taking place this year, according to Barry Hearn – chairman of Joshua’s promoters Matchroom Boxing.

Boxing, like most of the sport, is currently suspended indefinitely, with Joshua’s bout against Kubrat Pulev and fellow Brit Fury’s trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder both on hold.

The plan was – once both those fights were done and assuming both Joshua and Fury retained their belts – for a Battle of Britain unification bout to take place at the end of the year.

Despite the coronavirus chaos Hearn, father of Joshua’s promoter Eddie, feels there is still a good chance of them fighting in 2020.

He told Betfair: ‘He [AJ] wants to be boxing and he’s prepared to fight anybody tomorrow, and that includes Tyson Fury. He’s very keen on unifying the titles, and Tyson has the missing belt.

‘I think we have an excellent chance of seeing it [unification fight]. I would say it’s probably 50-50 that it’s this year if it’s not then it’s 95-5 early 2021 – but in the meantime, there are problems to get over.’

