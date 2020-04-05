Jose was ‘not approachable’ at Man United ― Joshua Bohui

Kindly Share This Story:

Joshua Bohui feels he did not get enough support from Jose Mourinho at Manchester United – but the 21-year-old is absolutely resolute in his belief that he will one day return to Old Trafford and establish himself in the first team.

Bohui has had to watch on as his contemporaries and close friends Mason Greenwood, Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong have all turned out for United since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer succeeded Mourinho in December 2018, inspiring his decision to leave for NAC Breda in Holland’s second-tier last summer.

“When Jose was there, there were no opportunities for me, Mason, Angel or Chong, but now Ole’s in charge there’s a different vibe and spirit around the place,” Bohui says.

“It was not that Jose did not treat me well, which some in the media speculated, it was just that there didn’t seem to be a clear pathway for me under him.

“On the training ground, he never spoke to me about what I had to do better and, sometimes, I could not understand what he wanted.

“I also felt that he was not approachable. If I knew I had done well in a training session, he was not there to be supportive – it was the same if I knew I had to improve on something.”

Bohui believes it was the right decision to sack Mourinho, adding: “It was better for the whole club – United have a style of play which he was not bringing, so he had to be replaced.”

Yet despite Mourinho’s exit and the offer of a new contract, Bohui still decided to leave United for pastures new.

“I was playing under-18s and under-23s’ football, but I was at an age where I felt I needed to be playing senior, first-team football,” he says.

“I wanted that step up and that experience of playing first-team football.”

