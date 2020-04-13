Jootar killings: Repeat of Zaki Biam 2001 massacre looms — Benue group

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

THE Ukum Development Association, UDA, has warned against a repeat of the Zaki Biam massacre of October 2001 after the military allegedly claimed two of its personnel were missing in last Wednesday’s invasion of Jootar in Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State by suspected Jukun militia from neighbouring Taraba State.

Addressing the media yesterday in Makurdi, President General of UDA, Joseph Terzungwe said “the attackers, bearing sophisticated weapons unleashed mayhem on the villagers. Three persons were killed, many houses were burnt down and property including foodstuff were destroyed. Some of the villagers who were woken up by the attack fled, others picked courage and resisted the attack.

“Later on that same day some army officers came from Wukari LGA in Taraba state to Jootar and claimed that two of their officers were missing at Jootar that same day.

READ ALSO:

“We understand that the Army has mobilized to Wukari, perhaps for the purpose of invading Ukum to seek for their alleged missing colleague. We recall sadly that in October, 2001 the Nigerian Army claimed that they lost 20 soldiers in the Jukun/Tiv crises on 12th October, 2001 along the Gbeji axis of Ukum LGA.

“The Nigerian government deployed a team of military personnel to Gbeji for the purpose of fishing out the alleged killers of the Soldiers. These soldiers lured the local people to assemble at the Gbeji market square ostensibly to talk peace but ended up opening fire on them and murdered several of them in cold blood.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: