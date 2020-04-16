Join the reconciliation move in Ogun PDP, Bayo Dayo tells Kashamu

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The embattled Chairman of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr Bayo Dayo has said that Senator Buruji Kashamu should either flow with the wind of reconciliation blowing in the party in the state or be left in the cold.

Engr. Bayo Dayo said that Sen Buruji Kashamu should know that the era of acting as the ‘Sole Proprietor’ or defacto owner of Ogun PDP has gone for good as the opposition party was already charting a new course of action where the party is owned and controlled by the people and not just an individual.

The PDP Chairman stated this while reacting to reports of his purported suspension by some members of the state executives saying that “these people were only doing paid job for their master, Sen Buruji Kashamu”.

While describing his said removal as height of illegality, null and void, Engr Bayo Dayo said that by the virtue of being the party Chairman in the state, he is a member of National Executive Commitee (NEC) of the party and no organ of the party except the national leadership can discipline him, explaining that those who signed press statement of his removal were at best bunch of jokers and irritants.

The Ijebu Igbo born politician said that he remained Ogun PDP Chairman disclosing that he was being bullied and attacked by Sen Buruji’s loyalists because the Senator had told him to back off from his ongoing reconciliation with Ladi Adebutu group all in a bid to unite Ogun PDP and end the 10 years old needless crisis.

The PDP Chairman said “what actually happened was that I wrote a letter to the lawyer representing the party debriefing him, I told him that we will no longer need his service because the other group under Hon Ladi Adebutu had reached out to us for reconciliation and the negotiations is ongoing. We have agreed to share the positions of the party between the two groups in the coming congress.

“However, when Sen Buruji heard from the party lawyer that I have debriefed him based on the ongoing reconciliation, he called me to back off but I told him that time has come to reason with ourselves and unite the party. I said it is only a fool that will continue to do same thing same way and expect different result. I told him that our losses in 2011,2015 and 2019 were because of this division and needless in fightings which we must bury once and for all.

” I told him that a good leader who cares for his followers can not continue to run one man show but Sen Kashamu will want none of this. He even sent some emissaries to me to sign a document for Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) that we have conducted the state congress but I refused. Who could have done anything of such during this lockdown?”

The Chairman explained further that ”it was because I insisted that it is about time peace reigned in Ogun PDP that Sen Buruji ordered his boys to be writing all manners of falsehood against me.

“God knows that I never collected a dime from anyone, I just wanted what is best for this party that I have been since it was founded. Sen Buruji should however note that it is either he embraces the reconciliation moves or be left in the cold. PDP is greater than an individual”. As I complete my eight years tenure, what I wished most to leave behind is a united and formidable PDP”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: