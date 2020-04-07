Breaking News
Jack Ma donates ventilators, gloves to Nigeria, 53 others

Jack Ma donates 500 ventilators, 500K gloves others to Nigeria, 53 African countries

Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, has made additional donations, including 500 ventilators to Nigeria and 53 other African countries to help fight coronavirus.

The billionaire disclosed via his Twitter handle that the new donations also include 200,000 suits and face shields, 2,000 thermometers, one million swabs and extraction kits as well as 500,000 gloves.

The supplies are the second the co-founder of Alibaba, e-commerce company, is sending to Africa in the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our second donation to 54 countries in Africa is on the way,” Ma wrote.

“That includes 500 ventilators, 200K suits & face shields, 2K thermometers, 1M swabs & extraction kits and 500K gloves.”

