Kindly Share This Story:

By John Egbokhan

Former Super Falcons coach, Godwin Izilein has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for spearheading the upgrading of sports infrastructure in all the geopolitical zones in Edo State.

Edo State is witnessing a massive construction of sports facilities in all the senatorial zones while the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, has been transformed into a world-class complex, boasting of modern-day facilities, like a FIIFA-standard football pitch, capable of hosting World Cup qualifiers; a standard tartan trackable to host IAAF athletics meets; an Olympic-size swimming pool and fantastic tennis courts for the organisation of ITF Futures and Circuits events.

Not too long ago, sports facilities in Edo were lying in ruins due to neglect by previous administrations, who paid lip service to sports development and athletes welfare, opting to pander to the whims of their cronies, who run down the system, creating an unending vicious cycle of stagnancy.

But since his ascent to the governorship position almost four years ago, Governor Obaseki has masterminded the turnaround of sports in Edo State, headlined by the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in line to host Super Eagles first 2022 FIFA World qualifying match late this year.

And speaking in an interview with reporters, Izilein said that credit must be given to Governor Obaseki for walking the talk in sports development in Edo State.

According to the former Golden Eaglets coach, ‘’what Governor Obaseki has done for sports in Edo State is remarkable and must be commended because no one saw this coming and he has surprised everybody with his quick and proactive thinking to make our sports better.

‘’The beautiful thing about what Governor Obaseki is doing is that he started from the primary stage, provision of world-class facilities for the athletes to train and become world stars. The governor has done well and the ball is now in the court of athletes and coaches to make good use of these facilities so that Edo State can reclaim its pride of place in the country’’, added Izilein.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: