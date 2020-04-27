IYC demands  FG’s palliative for Niger Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has accused the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, of allegedly sidelining the Niger Delta region in its palliative to cushion the effect of COVID 19, demanding for attention for the region.

Secretary transition committee of the body and Chairman IYC Western zone, Comrade Frank Akiefa enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to extend substantial palliative from the Ministry to the region, adding he lamented the degree of poverty in the region.

“The effect of the Covid-19 pandemic is felt on every household and not only a section of this country that’s been affected and it has shown clearly that you created the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management for the North alone.”, but he also said

“Mr. President, the Ijaw Youth Council(IYC) and the good people of the Niger Delta, whose Oil and Gas that have been used to feed and develop this country for decades deserve fair treatment from you in all ramifications.”, he added.

“There are millions of people living in abject poverty, whose farmlands/rivers have been polluted by the oil spill in the Niger Delta region that needs Palliative from the federal government. We are calling on Mr. President to urgently direct the Honourable Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to look into the Niger Delta people.”, he said.

