By Elizabeth Osayande

The President of the International Women’s Society, Nigeria, IWS, Mrs. Ngozi Ogbolu has described the death of the current President of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, MWAN, Lagos Chapter, Prof. Frances Ajose as a great loss.

The late medical practitioner died of an undisclosed ailment on Sunday at the age of 68.

In a series of emotional post on her Facebook page, Ogbolu wrote: “It is with deep regret that the International Women’s Society, IWS, announces the death of its member, Professor Frances Oluwafunmilayo Ajose, nee Osinupebi, on Sunday, April 26, at the age of 68.

“She was a Consultant Physician Dermatologist, Professor of Medicine, Lagos State University College of Medicine and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

“She was also the current President of the Lagos State Chapter of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria. She will be very sorely missed.

“We pray for God’s comfort for her family at this trying time. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family.”

In another post, she said: “This past year with Dr. A., as I usually refer to Professor Mrs. Frances Funmi Ajose; beautiful, brilliant, dedicated and a no-nonsense person. Kindred spirits, she always gravitated towards anything profound. She was dogged and determined.

“A quintessential Queen’s College, QC, girl. I didn’t meet her at school at all. She left in 1968 and l left in 1976. But QC Girl is QC Girl anywhere.

“We Pass on the Torch, brightly gleaming. We pass on the hope. The earnest dreaming to those who follow close at hand.

“Dr. A., your demise is a shock to many. But God knows best. This past year was good. It was interesting. It was uplifting the more with hanging out with you and knowing that whatever one does stands resolute.

“At peace with God. Rest, therefore. You have only transitioned. Adieu.”

