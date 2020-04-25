Islamic channel, SUNNA TV go live on DSTV, GOtv

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

MultiChoice Nigeria will once again be expanding its religious content offering with the launch of Sunna TV, an Islamic channel which will be available to customers on DStv channel 351 and GOtv channel 84.

The new 24/7 Sunna TV channel will feature Islamic content tailored for the whole family to enjoy, such as, teachings on religious awareness, lectures, lifestyle shows & entertainment, discussions from an Islamic perspective, Friday sermons and other special programs. Sunna TV channel will be available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga, and Padi packages as well as on GOtv Max, Jolli and Jinja packages.

Speaking on the Sunna TV channel addition, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria Martin Mabutho said: “With the inclusion of the Sunna TV channel, the viewing options of our customers on both DStv and GOtv have been expanded. Subscribers can now enjoy the best of Islamic religious programming starting from the month of Ramadan and beyond. The Muslim faithful can also use this channel to aid spiritual reflection, prayers and as a tool to educate the young ones on the teachings of Islam.”

