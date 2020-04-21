Isa Funtua tells Buhari to shop for Chief of Staff elsewhere

Kindly Share This Story:

…says it’s disrespectful to shortlist him

…’Even Buhari knows I can’t be his staff’

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Multimillionaire businessman, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua has slammed those who allegedly, shortlisted him among those likely to succeed late Abba Kyari, insisting that the action was belittling.

He said in an interview on BBC Hausa service monitored by journalists on Tuesday that even President Buhari would not dare ask him to be Chief of Staff.

According to him, “it’s ridiculing for some people to mention my name as a possible replacement for Abba Kyari.”

“The story is belittling. Now I employ people, not someone to employ me.”

“I had worked with government in the 80s, worked with NA, Native Authority. I was a minister of the Federal republic in 1983”.

“Therefore….for someone to shortlist me for that position is ridiculing especially for a man who served as a minister about 40 years ago and out of government..”

“I should be employing people now not trying to struggle for government appointment… At my level and age people should first see if am fit to serve and see if am strong enough and if am up-to-date with current realities of governance… ”

“At this level, appointment like that should be for our children the younger generation. Not for my type … Even if they approach the president with my name, he knows he cannot ask me to serve at this age …For Allah’s sake, You mean at my age I should be waking up at 8am to go to work?”

“I’ve surpassed that level in life… it’s for people like you and other younger persons… We should stop ridiculing public offices simply because getting appointments,” he said.

