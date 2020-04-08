Iron Capital partners Australian govt to support businesses in Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

Nkiruka Nnorom

Iron Capital, Africa-focused corporate finance and financial advisory firm, has announced a partnership with the Australian government, through its Australian Trade Commission (Austrade) to support the country’s businesses eyeing African investment.

The new partnership allows Austrade to leverage on the extensive network of contacts Iron Capital has cultivated in Africa to support Australian businesses making a foray into the continent with a special focus on Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Zambia.

The referral partnership will leverage on Iron Capital’s vast expertise in financial advisory, corporate finance, project finance, market penetration strategies and regulatory advisory services to help Australian companies navigate market entry with the aim of establishing a presence on the continent.

Iron Capital’s selection also means that it would provide the same services to African companies interested in doing business with Australian firms.

Speaking on the agreement, the Chief Executive Officer of Iron Capital, Jubril Enakele, said “Africa is the future of growth, and the decision of Austrade to strategically focus on Australia-Africa trade could not be coming at a better time.

“From inception, Iron Capital has pursued an Africa-wide agenda with a vision to helping its clients navigate the business terrain on the continent. This is reflected in the trust that Austrade has placed in us by appointing Iron Capital as their referral partner to Australian businesses.”

Also speaking on the same vein, the Senior Trade Commissioner, Africa, for the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, Kym Fullgrabe, said: “Austrade has an extensive network of more than 70 offices in about 50 countries across the world, and we rely on our chosen referral partners to assist Australian companies looking to enter foreign markets.”

“With this partnership, Australian entities are assured of trusted and established support in an otherwise unfamiliar terrain – a vital service, especially in countries where Austrade does not have a physical presence.”

Vanguard

