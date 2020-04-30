Breaking News
Iran to target US bases if national security threatened – official

Iran will target U.S. bases across the region if its national security is endangered by U.S. forces, said Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, was quoted as saying by the state TV on Thursday.

“We will never initiate a war with the United States, but the end of any war that Washington may start will be decided by Iran,’’ said Rezaei, a former chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

According to him, Trump’s recent threats are “mere propaganda”.

“If our national security is threatened, the U.S. bases in the region are under surveillance and we will hit them with missiles,’’ Rezaei said.

Recently, Trump said that he had ordered the U.S. navy to fire upon Iranian “gunboats” that “harass” U.S. ships in the Gulf.

Earlier, the IRGC said the U.S. navy had resorted to “unprofessional and perilous” behaviour in the Gulf and called for full withdrawal of all American forces from West Asia.

