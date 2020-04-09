IPOB warns ex-Ohanaeze scribe against sabotaging Igbo interests

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, warned a sacked Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mr. Uche Okwukwu, to desist from further derogatory remarks against it and anything Biafra.

The pro-Biafra group in a statement by its Coordinator in Igweocha, Rivers State, David Njoku and made available to newsmen by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, warned Okwukwu “to henceforth, desist from making derogatory remarks against Biafra and IPOB or be ready to account for his sins on the day of reckoning.”

IPOB alleged that Okwukwu has been sabotaging Igbo and Biafra interests over alleged pecuniary gains and regretted that after being a member of Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, he would turn back against Igbo and Biafra interests for personal gains.

It said: “Okwukwu is too tiny, too irrelevant even in Igweocha to face IPOB and we don’t want to dignify him by joining issues with him. We only want him to remember that there is always a day of reckoning for every man and his paymasters will disappoint him.

“Okwukwu stood as a witness some years back for Federal Government of Nigeria against his fellow MASSOB members in a Federal High Court Abuja.

“As if that was not enough, Okwukwu has been shamelessly dishing out press statements against Biafra and Igbo interests in his quest to please his pay masters in Aso Rock.

“IPOB family in Igweocha has observed with utter dismay, how a sacked Ohanaeze Secretary General, Mr Uche Okwukwu, has made himself a willing tool in the hands of the enemies to sabotage Igbo and Biafra interests because of pecuniary gains.

“It is rather shameful that somebody, who once prided himself as a MASSOB member and the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo will suddenly make himself a slave to his masters to sabotage his own tribe for a piece of bread.

“We want to place it on record that Okwukwu has officially been sacked by the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and should stop talking about anything concerning Ohanaeze Ndigbo and IPOB.”

