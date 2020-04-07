IPMAN urges FG to reduce price of diesel, kerosene

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri Independent Petroleum Marketers Association, IPMAN, has enjoined the federal government to reduce the price of diesel, kerosene, pleading that the government should not focus on only petrol

Chairman of the Warri depot of IPMAN, Delta state, Comrade Zino Onaemor made the appeal in Warri, Delta state, adding that those who use kerosene and diesel should also benefit from price reduction in petroleum product in this era of COVID – 19.

“The federal government has been reducing the price of only fuel without touching kerosene and diesel. These are two products also used by many in the country. The government should reduce them”, he said.

Continuing, he urged the government to consult with key stakeholders in the petroleum sector whenever it considers tampering with the price of petroleum products, saying this will give room for all parties to make input.

Explaining why some filling stations in Warri were still selling petrol at N125 instead of the N123.50 the federal government brought it down to, Comrade Zino said the directive was that marketers were at liberty to sell between N123.50 to N125, adding that since the market was competitive marketers were free to sell at the rate convenient for them so long as they do not exceed the N125.

Continuing, he enjoined the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to open the Warri refinery, stressing that nothing was wrong with the place

“We are calling on the GMD of NNPC, he should come to our rescue in Warri refinery. Warri refinery has no issue. The place should be allowed to function, nothing is wrong with it. “, he appealed.

