IPDI urges investigation into killing of one in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

A group, Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, has called on security operatives to investigate the alleged killing of fisher on Benet river, a portion of the river that leads to Excravos water in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

National president of the body, Mr Ozobo Austin and acting spokesman, Mr Mayor Ogobiri in a statement in Warri, alleged that the late fisher man ( name withheld) was shot dead on Wednesday by security operatives who assumed he was into illegal bunkering activities.

“We got a distress call from family members of the deceased and were briefed on the military killing of an Ijaw youth in Benet area in Delta State on April 8, 2020. The said youth specialized on fishing and fetching of firewood. In the morning of April 8, 2020, the deceased was coming from fishing expedition when he was accosted and shot dead.

“The military personnel were patrolling the area in that morning and took him for oil bunker and shot him immediately without any provocation or confrontation. We are dismay on what Nigerian soldiers are doing to our people.

“It is our candid call that security agencies should swing into action and investigate the circumstances surrounding the unlawful and barbaric killing in three days, with in a view to bringing the killer to book to avoid legal action,” the group added.

Vanguard

