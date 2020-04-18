IPAC condoles Buhari, FEC over Abba Kyari’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has commiserated with President Mohammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The IPAC in a condolence message signed by it’s National President, High Chief Peter Amen in Abuja, the Council regretted the passing away of the seasoned politician.

According to the Council, “With a heavy heart, the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC, under the leadership of High Chief Peter Ameh, do commiserate with President Mohammadu Buhari, the Federal Executive Council and the families of late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, whose death occured on Saturday 18th April, 2020.

“While we mourn his passing, it is our prayers that God grant his soul aljanah firdaus and give President Buhari and the families he left behind, fortitude to bear the loss.”

