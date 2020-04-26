Intrigues as Obaseki’s Chief of Staff resigns

Kindly Share This Story:

…Governor names Uzamere as successor

By Ozioruva Aliu

Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Mr Taiwo Akerele, has tendered his resignation. Several other government officials reportedly failed to dissuade him.

Sunday Vanguard reliably gathered that Akerele cited allegations of being sidelined for his action.

“My decision to exit the government is based on administrative and governance grounds. I am solidly with His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki in his quest to transform Edo state. His mission and vision resonates with mine,”a copy of the resignation letter obtained by Sunday Vanguard said. .

“This is all I have to say, I will like to be given opportunity to go private as I part ways administratively with the government based on principles. I thank his Excellency for the opportunity given to me to serve in this capacity and also express my appreciation to His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for his immense leadership and support during the period I served in this capacity. May his reign be long and peaceful.”

Obaseki initially said he had not received the resignation yesterday only for his office to announce, last night, that a succession had been appointed.

A statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, read: “In the past few hours, it emerged on social media that the Chief of Staff, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, has resigned his appointment with the Edo State Government.

“While the governor has not received any formal communication to this effect, he believes that this is a personal decision of Mr. Akerele. However, whenever the resignation letter gets to the governor, he would accept it, and he wishes Akerele the best in his future endeavours.”

Our correspondent learned that when Obaseki got the letter, he rejected it and allegedly instructed Akerele to withdraw it while he looked into the issues raised therein.

Meanwhile, a statement, last night, said Obaseki had approved the appointment of Osaze Ethan Uzamere as his new Chief of Staff.

In the statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the appointment takes immediate effect. Uzamere is the son of Senator Ehigie Uzamere who represented Edo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011.

