Integrated 0il & Gas donates food items to resident of Tomaro Islands

By Godwin Oritse

FOLLOWING the lull in economic activities in the coastal areas of Apapa in Lagos occasioned by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, Integrated Oil and Gas, last week, donated food items  to residents of Tomaro Islands, Lagos State, with a view to ensuring that residents stay home to starve off the virus.

Speaking with Vanguard Maritime Report, Chairman of the company, Captain Emmanuel Ihenacho, said that donating food items to people in the Island was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, adding that the firm is aware that people were not working and so they are not earning money.

Iheanacho, who is a former Minister of State for Interior said that bags of 50kg rice and hundreds of cartons of noodles were given to the people of the Island.

Although, Ihenacho was silent on the value of the items given out to assist residents stay home and reduce or stop the spread of the disease into the Island, he said: “Times are hard and a lot of people are not earning money and if they are not earning money they cannot buy food and we thought that if we could help and make things a bit easier for them by donating those items to them, then why not do that.

“That is what we did and they were very pleased.”

 

