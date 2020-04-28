Insurers provide N11bn life cover for COVID-19 health workers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

The Nigerian insurance industry has provided life insurance cover of N11 billion for frontline health workers in the battle against COVID-19.

The amount which is the sum assured is being provided by the insurance industry comprising all insurance, reinsurance and insurance broking companies, and will cover doctors, pharmacists, nurses as well as other ancillary personnel and volunteers in the frontline of the battle against the Virus.

Under the cover announced by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the industry is providing life insurance for a maximum of 5000 frontline health workers engaged by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control across the thirty six (36) states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Speaking on the insurance coverage, Director General of Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori said that the move is in fulfillment of the pledge made to the Federal Government by insurance industry leaders as part of the industry’s contribution to the battle against coronavirus disease.

She said that the premium of N112.5 million which is for one year coverage (12months) has been paid in line with the extant law on insurance contracts especially as it relates to ‘No premium, no cover.’

She said that the life insurance policy document: “COVID-19 Intervention Team Life Insurance Cover”

detailing the extent of cover and benefits payable under the policy was earlier submitted to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning. Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed by the Acting Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas and formally handed over to the Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, by a member of Governing Council of NIA, Mrs. Folashade Joseph and President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Dr. Mrs. Bola Onigbogi.

