Innoson begins factory expansion at Umuezena Community

…Obi’s, others endorse expansion

…Provision of Jobs for the Community

Umuezena Community in Umudim Nnewi, has showered encomiums on the Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company, Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma (OFR), on his plans to build the extension of his factory in the Community.

Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma (Ifediaso) who was in Umuezena Community, yesterday, Sunday 26th, 2020, was warmly received, as he arrived at Umuezena Community Palace, to unveil his plan to expand his factory in the land he purchased from the Community.

Speaking after the breaking of the kola nut by the Obi of Umuezena Community, Mr. Austin Manuel, a close ally of Chief Innocent Chukwuma, said that the visit was intended to officially thank the Community for their unanimous agreement to sell a portion of Akwu Umuezena land situated at Umuezena in Umudim Nnewi, for the expansion of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company.

He said that the community has shown great support for the growth of Innoson Vehicle and will surely begin to reap the benefits of the construction of the extension of the factory.

According to him, the construction of the extension of Innoson factory will attract a lot of development to the Community, thereby employing many youths and improving economic activities in the area.

He commended Innoson for seeing the need to build the extension of the factory in Nnewi, which will continue to boost the image of the town.

Welcoming Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma and his entourage, Obi of Umuezena, Chief Martin Obimma, described Innoson as a man of wisdom who has always prioritised the development of Nnewi.

He applauded him for the great plans he has for the development of the land he bought from the Community.

He urged him to disregard the activities of some selfish people who are trying to become enemies of progress of Umuezena Community.

The Obi warned the misguided elements to desist from actions that will cripple the development of the land, noting that the land that was sold was for the development of Nnewi.

Speaking separately, Obi of Ezengwuakpu Kindred, Obi Enemo Okwuchukwu Anthony, Obi of Ezenwanze Kindred, Chief Eziukwu Okonkwo, Obi of Dalomazue Kindred, Chief Barth Okoli and Obi of Dimokuanyo Kindred, Chief Sir Jimbo Hamada, who are all representing the other four kindreds in Umuezena Community, expressed their gratitude to Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma on his plan to build his factory extension in the Community, noting that the project will give the Community a face-lift.

They condemned the recent protest carried out in the Community by some people who are against the plan by Innoson to build the factory in the Community, describing them as hired protesters.

On his own part, the Chairman Committee on Land Umuzenna Community, Hon. Sir. Akachukwu Nwachukwu thanked Chief Innocent Chukwuma for his development plans for the Community, he urged Umuzenna indigenes both home and abroad to support the building of the factory in the Community, as Chief Innocent Chukwuma has fulfilled all the financial responsibility on the land.

For the President-General of Umuezena Youth, Comrade Dozie Mmadueke, the project has provided jobs for the youths of the community who are already involved in the clearing and construction works. He said that Umuezena youth will be the highest beneficiaries of the project.

Mrs Ifeoma Obiora and Lolo Nonye Ndukuba who spoke respectively for Umuokpu and Iyom-di of Umuezena Community, expressed their appreciation to Innoson, saying that the women of the Community are totally in support of the project.

Speaking on behalf of Innoson Group, Chief Gabriel Chukwuma, appreciated the Community for their warm reception. According to him, Chief Innocent Chukwuma has gotten offers from different parts of the country for the building of the extension of the factory, but he insisted on building the extension in Nnewi, he praised the Community for their decision to sell some portion of Akwu Umuezena to Innoson, stating that they will not regret the decision.

He said that the project will attract lots of development to the Community, including access roads to the factory, and provision of Jobs for Umuzenna youths.

Also, present during the visit are members of Land Committee Umuezena Community, representing the five (5) kindred, the members include, Mr. Okechukwu Okonkwo, Prince Oliver Obimma, Mr Jerry Obodogha, Mr. Cletus Okonkwo and Mr. Cyprian Ekechukwu and other stakeholders of Umuezena Community.

