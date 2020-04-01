Breaking News
Improvise at home to play golf, says No. 1 golfer

Andrew Oche, the Number One ranked golf player in Nigeria, on Wednesday advised upcoming players to improvise and continue to practise at home in order to hone their skills against the backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Oche, who gave the advice while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, added that just like every other thing that had been affected by the pandemic, golf was not exempted.

“Yes, one has to be consistent by practising at home by improvising  so that one would  not get rusty when this is over.

“Almost everything is being affected by the pandemic, of course. Sports are definitely hit hard with the Olympics and major sporting events around the world being called off, it speaks volume as how it affects us.

“Golf surely is not an exception. Hopefully, things can recover really quickly after the pandemic.

“But, be rest assured it will take time for things to normalize before getting even better,” he said.

