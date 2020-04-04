Imo people will be safe, healthy under my watch — Uzodinma

Kindly Share This Story:

Imo people have been assured by the state governor , Sen Hope Uzodinma, that under his watch they will be safe and healthy beyond COVID- 19, as he commissioned six isolation centres and released 30 state of the art ambulances for the Coronavirus fight.

Speaking in Owerri yesterday at the launch of a policy programme tagged the Imo initiative, the governor assured the people that his administration has laid out well measured steps to ensure the prevention and containment of not only COVID-19 but any other contagious virus,adding that the initiative also targets at making the state crime free.

He said ” Put succinctly the Imo initiative is a comprehensive package that seeks to clinically confront and conquer the health and safety challenges of Imo people. It is a programme designed to keep our people safe and healthy beyond COVID-19″.

Uzodinma also disclosed that a molecular laboratory has been set up in the state powered by” well trained and equipped medical experts from the National Centre for on ground Disease Control (NCDC) and African Epidemiological Network (AENET) to test for the virus and treat any person confirmed positive”.

According to the governor, a specialist hospital on contagious disease control is being established in the state for prevention and treatment of all contagious viruses, adding that an emergency call centre was also in place to facilitate control and treatment of diseases

He said any one with useful information on COVID- 19 should call the toll free centre on 112 and the ambulances will rush to the scene to pick a suspected carrier to the nearest isolation centre located in wellbeing centre orlu road owerri , FMC owerri, General hospitals in umuguma, Mbaise and okigwe and the teaching hospital orlu.

On security the governor displayed 100 pick up security vehicles which he said would be deployed to a combined team of security agencies , under his government’s Opposition Search and Flush programme for the elimination of crime in the state

” As you have seen 100 security pick up vehicles are lined up right here clearly marked operation search and flush (SAF). With these vehicles, security agencies will henceforth be on a 24-hour patrol of all the nooks and crannies of Imo state to search and flush out criminals ” the governor declared.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: