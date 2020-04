Kindly Share This Story:

Emma Ujah

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is working to respond to Nigeria’s $3.4 billion facilty request.

The Managing Director of the fund, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, diaclosed in a statement, this evening.

According to her, her team.was already preparing a proposal to be tabled before the Executive Board for approval.

Details soon…

