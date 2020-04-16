Kindly Share This Story:

With talented emerging acts in the fast-growing Nigerian music industry, stakeholders have identified the industry as a goldmine yet to be fully explored. Little wonder real estate expert and CEO of LABO Group, Olabisi Akanbi has decided to pull his full weight behind promising talents in the music industry.

As a product of humble beginnings, the challenge of funding faced by most Nigerian talents is relatable for Akanbi. Little wonder LABO Group, a firm with multiple interests in real estate and automobiles, established its entertainment subsidiary in 2008 and has so far worked with wave-making artists such as Konga, Sideone, Ecoman, and Smapee on its wings.

The label has now inked a deal with popular singer, Dotman to help reposition his career. The ‘Akube’ crooner aligns with the label to help develop and promote his talent to a global audience.

With the City People 2018 Music Special Recognition Award to his merit, Akanbi’s resolve to support young talents is unflinching. He enthused:

“Some of Nigeria’s biggest talents are on the streets not on the stage. My goal is to discover and develop such talents for a global audience. With the benefit of my long term experience in the game, I am excited that we will make a big impact this time around. That’s what I want to achieve with the young talented singer, Dotman. He has a hunger to go global and that’s something we both share in common.”

“Our entertainment Industry has gone far beyond our imagination. When I first ventured into entertainment in 2014, the industry was highly underestimated by people who can support it to move forward. I think we need to create more content to be able to meet up with our goal. I am looking at investing in entertainment in a very big way. I am coming back fully with a lot of learnings as a businessman that knows what he wants. Right now, I am talking to a few artists intending to sign record deals with them.”

