ILO praises joint action on COVID-19 threat to garment industry

By Victor Young

International Labour Organisation, ILO, praised the call to action by garment industry employer and workers’ organisations, leading brands and retailers to work with governments and financial institutions to tackle the economic disruption and threat to livelihoods caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The call to action brings together key stakeholders in the industry in the wake of unprecedented social and economic disruption that has resulted in the closure of factories and retail stores, illness, and widespread loss of income and unemployment.

This initiative was announced in a joint statement by the International Organisation of Employers, IOE; the International Trade Union Confederation, ITUC, and IndustriAll Global Union, IGU.

It aims to mobilise sufficient funding to enable manufacturers to ensure business continuity, payment of wages, as well as income-support and job retention schemes to protect garment workers’ income, health and employment.

Speaking, ILO Director-General, Mr. Guy Ryder, said: “The International Labour Organisation, ILO, is deeply concerned by the threat posed by COVID-19 to millions of jobs in the global garment industry.

“This is an unprecedented crisis that can only be solved through global solidarity. The priority must be to sustain businesses and protect workers.

“At the heart of this is effective social dialogue between governments, workers and employers organisations. We urge all actors to heed this call and take joint action that will help us avert catastrophe for the industry.”

Employers, workers, retailers and major brands involved in the collaboration will form an international working group— convened by ILO— to implement measures to limit the damage caused by the pandemic to enterprises and livelihoods.

The working group has also committed to support the development and expansion of social protection systems for workers and employers in the garment industry as part of the recovery.

On his part, IOE said Secretary-General Roberto Suárez Santos, said: “The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this critical industry requires a global response.

“IOE joins this call for action with the aim of supporting business continuity as well as the livelihoods of workers in the garment industry during this disruptive period.

“This is a voluntary initiative that focuses on mobilising collective action. It is not aiming to disregard stakeholders, companies and organisation that might not be able to join.”

Still on the ILO praises for COVID-19 action, ITUC General-Secretary, Sharan Burrow, underlined the need for cooperation, saying “we cannot afford the human and economic devastation of the collapse of our global supply chains and millions more in developing economies thrown back into poverty.

“Jobs, incomes and social protection are the dividends of business continuity and this statement calls for emergency funds and social protection for workers to guarantee industry survival in the poorest of our countries.

“Leadership and cooperation from all stakeholders are vital to realising a future based on resilience and decent work.”

