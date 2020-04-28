I’ll appear in a live broadcast tomorrow, to show I’m alive – Nnamdi Kanu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has finally reacted to the rumour making the rounds that he is dead.

In a statement he posted on his official Facebook page, with a hand written and also signed, and made available to Vanguard, through the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, Mazi Kanu, said he will appear live on his official Facebook page during his usual radio broadcast, tomorrow being Wednesday 29, April 2020.

“Unlike the so-called shy president, of Nigeria with his recorded 16 minute newscast from the basement of a hotel in Cuba.

“I will be LIVE here on Facebook, on this page at 7pm with no edited speech or digitally remastered video by the Chinese.

“No photo shopped background, no hyper reality face mask, all questions answered, mother tongue spoken, Igbo in evidence, correct date mentioned and confirmed.

“No hiding from the public. Raw painful truths delivered live and direct to the world with LIVE question and answer sessions.

“Gospel of heaven preached without compromise. Raw truth proclaimed that darkness may flee. The Zoo has fallen and Biafra is imminent.”

Vanguard

