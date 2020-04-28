Breaking News
Translate

IGP orders deployment of four CPs to states, formation

On 8:02 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Avoid social visits to stations, don't make unnecessary arrests, IGP cautions Nigerians, officers
Adamu

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting of four Commissioners of Police to states and police formation across the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja Tuesday.

He said the deployed officers are – Olugbenga Adeyanju (Adamawa), Isaac Akinmoyede (Imo), Audu Madaki, (Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja), and Edward Chuka (Plateau).

The Force spokesman said: “The IGP enjoined the citizens of the affected states to accord the CPs maximum support and cooperation.

“He charged the newly posted officers to ensure they effectively consolidate and improve on the performances of their predecessors.

“The IGP said the postings were with immediate effect.”  (NAN)

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!