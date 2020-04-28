IGP orders deployment of four CPs to states, formation

Kindly Share This Story:

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting of four Commissioners of Police to states and police formation across the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja Tuesday.

He said the deployed officers are – Olugbenga Adeyanju (Adamawa), Isaac Akinmoyede (Imo), Audu Madaki, (Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja), and Edward Chuka (Plateau).

The Force spokesman said: “The IGP enjoined the citizens of the affected states to accord the CPs maximum support and cooperation.

“He charged the newly posted officers to ensure they effectively consolidate and improve on the performances of their predecessors.

“The IGP said the postings were with immediate effect.” (NAN)

Vanguard

